Public help sought in locating missing 13-year-old South LA girl
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a teenage girl who has been missing since Friday evening.
Melanie Jean Garcia, 13, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. She was last seen at around 9:15 p.m. Friday night in the 1600 block of East 126th Street.
She is described as a Hispanic female standing around 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, a gold necklace and a silver rosary.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials ask anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts to contact them at (323) 568-4800.
