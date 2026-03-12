Watch CBS News
Public health officials issue bacteria warning at LA County beaches

Los Angeles County public health officials issued a bacteria warning at several beaches as a potentially record-breaking heat wave arrives in Southern California.

The following beaches are under the warning: 

  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach; 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.
  • Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu; 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.
  • Pulga storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach Tower 5; 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
  • Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach; 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
  • Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach; 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach; 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.
  • Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey; Entire swim area.
  • Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach near Tower 18; 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica; 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued the warning because the bacteria levels exceeded state health standards. The elevated levels could increase the risk of illness.

To view a map of the beaches and areas under the warning, visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach.  

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of LA and Ventura Counties, with temperatures expected to reach about 85 degrees along the coast this Friday.   

