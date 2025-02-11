Protests against immigration crackdown surface again in LA following week of demonstrations

Protesters rallying against immigration policies under the current presidential administration marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, marking another day of demonstrations after protests continued for six straight days last week.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the 101 Freeway was shut down for hours after crowds of an estimated few thousand people marched through downtown and eventually walked onto the freeway. It was the first day of large-scale demonstrations which then continued for days, some of the protests including students seen walking out of high school campuses in parts of LA such as Boyle Heights.

Amid the crowds have been signs with messages slamming ICE raids and advocating for immigrants, some demonstrators carrying flags from other countries such as Mexico and Guatemala. On Tuesday, marchers walked through areas of Little Tokyo, near Los Angeles City Hall, which has been the site of several demonstrations in recent days.

Since entering office, President Trump has signed a series of executive orders seeking to make changes to current U.S. immigration policy, including by attempting to have the military handle border enforcement and seeking to to end birthright citizenship. During his campaign, he had promised mass deportations carried out by Immigration Customs and Enforcement, or ICE.

Some of the executive orders have faced legal challenges, including lawsuits from advocacy groups like the American Civil Liberties Union or court orders from federal judges temporarily blocking them.