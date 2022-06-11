Protest against the Summit of the Americas closes streets in DTLA

Los Angeles police have advised drivers to avoid streets in downtown Los Angeles as protestors have closed several roads.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, drivers should use alternate routes and should expect "rolling street closures." Police initially advised drivers to avoid Olive Street near Pico Boulevard. As protestors continued to march, they updated the street closures to Figueroa Street and Pico Boulevard near Crypto.com Arena.

Traffic Advisory:



A group of protesters are marching northbound on Olive near Pico Blvd. LAPD officers are facilitating their movement. Expect rolling street closures and traffic delays. Please use alternate routes if possible. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 11, 2022

According to the People's Summit, the protest was in response to the Summit of the Americas which has brought world leaders, including President Joe Biden, to Los Angeles.

UPDATE:



The protestors are now marching in the area of Figueroa & Pico, near the LA Convention Center. We are seeing rolling street closures & significant delays on surrounding streets. Please use an alternate route if possible. We will continue to monitor & provide updates. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 11, 2022

"As people from across the Americas, we will march to reject this Summit of Exclusion. Biden's Summit has unilaterally barred Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from this space of regional debate," the group said in a press release.

The organizations said in the press release they expected more than 200 groups to participate. LAPD said a few hundred people showed up to the protest.