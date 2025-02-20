Need a bodyguard for the night? There's a new app for that.

Hire a bodyguard for the night with a simple app on your phone

Hire a bodyguard for the night with a simple app on your phone

Hire a bodyguard for the night with a simple app on your phone

Imagine hiring a security detail, tailor-made for a night in Los Angeles with just a simple tap on your phone.

That's exactly what "Protector" offers, a new app that combines ridesharing with personal security.

"I think most people will just go on Google and search, private security for hire, and what they'll find is it's such an unintuitive experience," founder Nick Sarath said. "It's like a maze that you have to go through to vet a bunch of different security websites."

Sarath's app launched this week in LA and New York aiming to provide easily accessible private security to anyone on the the go. Every protector is either active or recently retired from law enforcement and the military.

"They all come from top units within their departments or agencies such as SWAT, Emergency Services Unit, Air Force PJ (pararescue) and even SEAL teams.

Customers can also customize their experience, including options for their security detail's dress code: formal, business casual or even full tactical gear. Users can also select up to three vehicles for a full motorcade.

Protector invited creative consultants and influencers to try the service, with people like Josie Francis and Nicole Agner of "Fuzz and Fuzz" documenting their experience on TikTok earlier this month.

"Safety is like the most important thing ever," Francis said. "We have seen time and time again. The news is crazy. The things that happen in Los Angeles and New York City and all honestly, like every state, in every city around the United States. I don't think you can ever feel too safe."

In terms of booking, the cost varies depending on the options you pick. A single Cadillac Escalade with one protector in West Hollywood would cost around $1,000 for five hours, plus a $129 annual membership fee. The price can be split among up to five passengers.

Sarath said he hopes to eliminate the annual fee soon and expand the company to more large cities nationwide.

The company also has a similar project called "Patrol" which allows neighborhoods to hire security for their communities.