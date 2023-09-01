Watch CBS News
Proposed Santa Ana needle exchange program halted

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Needle exchange program halted in Santa Ana
Needle exchange program halted in Santa Ana 02:04

A proposed needle exchange program in Orange County will not be happening anytime soon, state officials confirmed Thursday. 

An effort to get clean needles to drug addicts living on Santa Ana streets is now on hold after the State of California pulled approval. 

"It is dangerous walking around and thinking you're going to step on one," said Alma Espinoza, a Santa Ana resident. 

Proponents said it would help stop the spread of diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C. But California health officials had a change of heart. 

The state health department authorized it at first, but the program was put on pause after the Santa Ana Police Chief and others expressed concern that the needles could be in places like parks where children play. 

Local leaders said 80,000 needles were distributed per day in a similar program in Orange County but only 20,000 syringes per week were properly discarded. 

First published on August 31, 2023 / 5:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

