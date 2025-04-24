Proposed megachurch sparks concerns for Norco residents

A proposed megachurch faces pushback from Norco residents concerned that the traffic will disturb the peaceful town affectionately known as "Horse Town, USA."

"Horses and cars do not always get along," neighbor Marilyn Gursha said. "I had no opposition to it being a church. What I oppose is the number of people and cars."

Gursha and her neighbors aren't afraid to kick up dust as the Norco Planning Commission is considering the possibility of the Living Truth Christian Fellowship building on a lot that's surrounded by homes and horses on a two-lane road.

"I think they're overlooking what impact it will have on the neighborhood," Gursha said.

Living Truth Christian Fellowship is currently 15 minutes away in Corona. While they did not respond to CBS News Los Angeles, a video on the parish's YouTube page features the pastor laying out plans for the church last year.

"Right now, we are on 2.2 acres. We have 165 parking spaces," Pastor Michael Lantz said. "The farm is 4.75 acres and the plan is 235 marked parking spaces, plus overflow area."

The planning staff report recommends allowing a conditional use permit to build a 55,000-square-foot church, even though the neighborhood is zoned for residential low agriculture.

"Basically, it means one house, one property," neighbor Susan Zurawick said. "They don't say what size house."

While they have their concerns, the neighbors stressed that they have no problems with churches.

"They think we're against churches," one neighbor said. "It's the traffic."

"If you bring in 300-400 vehicles, the street would become gridlocked," another neighbor said.

The community plans to keep fighting and riding as the race is on to protect their neighborhood.

"The city should find them another property that would be better for them, in more of a commercial area," Gursha said.

The church bought the property roughly a year ago. A couple of weeks ago, after receiving so much public input, the planning commission voted to continue the issue until next month.