Several hospitalized after propane leak causes explosion in Mammoth

Crews rushed several people to the hospital after a propane leak led to an explosion in Mammoth.

According to the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, the explosion happened at about 9:30 a.m. at the Val d'Isere Condominiums on Wednesday.

The explosion demolished a building and tracked several people under the rubble. At first, crews rescued two of the complex's workers, who were trapped under the snow and debris.

As they ventured further into the rubble, rescuers encountered a man pleading for help. The distraught father told crews that his wife and son were trapped inside their home.

Rescuers hiked to the side of the demolished building where they found the man's son in the collapsed bedroom area. His wife was found in the kitchen.

The son was rushed to the hospital and that man's wife was taken to the Mammoth Yosemite Airport.

For now, the area is closed as first-responders sift through the rubble in search of any other victims.