Police arrest alleged organizer of Southern California street takeovers

Police say that they have arrested a 20-year-old man who they believe is one of Southern California's "largest street takeover organizers."

Erick Romero Quintana, of Palmdale, was arrested at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in Paramount after units with the Los Angeles Police Department's Street Racing Task Force executed a search warrant, according to a statement from the department.

"With over 70,000 followers on social media, this organizer has coordinated events throughout Southern California that have not only resulted in large-scale takeovers but also smash-and-grab robberies, vehicle thefts, and other violent crimes including murder," said the LAPD statement.

Quintana was booked and released from custody after he was cited for conspiracy. He could face multiple felony counts related to the street takeovers, police say.

"This arrest is significant not only for the City of Los Angeles but also for the Southern California region," police said.

The arrest was made in collaboration with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (213) 833-3746.