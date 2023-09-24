Watch CBS News
Probe underway following fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway Sunday following a fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood. 

According to the LAPD, a blue Chevrolet Corvette traveling south on La Brea Avenue collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard around 1:24 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

Police suspect the Corvette was possibly racing a white sedan prior to the crash. 

An investigation is underway. 

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234 or  1-877- LAPD24-7 (877-527-3247) during non-business hours or on weekends.

September 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

