Probe underway after man is fatally shot in East LA

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles.

The shooting unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of East Beverly Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives responded and located a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.