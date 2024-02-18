Watch CBS News
Probe underway after man is fatally shot in East LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles. 

The shooting unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of East Beverly Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Detectives responded and located a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

