Probe underway after man is fatally shot in city of Artesia

Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in Artesia over the weekend.

The incident in the 11900 block of 168th Street was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

It was then that authorities responded and located the victim who was taken to a hospital where he died.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.