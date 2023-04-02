Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Probe underway after man is fatally shot in city of Artesia

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in Artesia over the weekend. 

The incident in the 11900 block of 168th Street was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday. 

It was then that authorities responded and located the victim who was taken to a hospital where he died. 

No further details were available. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on April 2, 2023 / 7:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.