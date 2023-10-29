Probe continues into fatal shooting of man in Lancaster

An investigation was underway Sunday after a man was fatally shot in Lancaster.

The incident was reported just after 1:45 a.m. in the 44800 block of Fig Avenue. There, authorities responded and located the victim who was transported to the hospital where he died.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) for those wishing to remain anonymous.