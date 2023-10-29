Probe continues following fatal shooting of man in Norwalk

An investigation was underway in Norwalk after a man was fatally shot.

Detectives responded to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue just before 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Once there, they located a victim who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.