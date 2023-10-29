Watch CBS News
Probe continues following fatal shooting of man in Norwalk

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in Norwalk after a man was fatally shot.

Detectives responded to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue just before 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Once there, they located a victim who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on October 29, 2023 / 9:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

