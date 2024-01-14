Probe continues following death of 45-year-old man in Compton

An investigation continued Sunday following the death of a 45-year-old man in Compton, authorities said.

The incident was reported as a "person down" on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Alondra Boulevard. When first responders arrived, they located a man with a laceration to his thigh. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming for help. They then saw the victim down in a driveway and called police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).