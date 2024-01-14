Watch CBS News
Local News

Probe continues following death of 45-year-old man in Compton

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation continued Sunday following the death of a 45-year-old man in Compton, authorities said. 

The incident was reported as a "person down" on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Alondra Boulevard. When first responders arrived, they located a man with a laceration to his thigh. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming for help. They then saw the victim down in a driveway and called police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

First published on January 14, 2024 / 8:01 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.