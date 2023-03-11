Watch CBS News
Probe continues after woman is fatally struck by car in Laguna Beach

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway into a deadly crash in Laguna Beach. 

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on South Coast Highway. Police say the woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street. 

Firefighters tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:51 AM

