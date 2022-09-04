Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Probe continues after small aircraft goes down in La Verne

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Probe continues after small aircraft goes down in La Verne
Probe continues after small aircraft goes down in La Verne 00:22

An investigation is underway where a small aircraft went down in La Verne. 

The crash happened Saturday morning at Brackett Field Airport. Investigators say the pilot suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital. 

The airport temporarily closed to all air traffic, but is presently open. 

There was no word yet on the cause of the crash. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 5:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.