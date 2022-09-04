Probe continues after small aircraft goes down in La Verne

Probe continues after small aircraft goes down in La Verne

An investigation is underway where a small aircraft went down in La Verne.

The crash happened Saturday morning at Brackett Field Airport. Investigators say the pilot suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

The airport temporarily closed to all air traffic, but is presently open.

There was no word yet on the cause of the crash.