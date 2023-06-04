Probe continues after man is fatally shot in Lancaster
Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Lancaster.
The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 43400 block of 7th Street East. There, authorities responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Anyone with more information about the shooting was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
