Probable cause of Bronny James' cardiac arrest determined to be a congenital heart defect

The probable cause of Bronny James' sudden cardiac arrest while practicing with his USC basketball team a month ago has been determined to be a congenital heart defect.

A family spokesperson issued a statement Friday afternoon saying the diagnosis for the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, was determined after initial evaluations at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center.

The statement further said that the condition can and will be treated. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

Bronny James, a top recruit for college basketball, signed his letter of intent in May to join USC's basketball program. He is expected to be a potential pick for the NBA draft next year.

His July 24 collapse marks the second time a USC player has suffered a cardiac arrest — the first happened last year to Vince Iwuchukwu during an informal practice.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," said Cedars-Sinai cardiologist Dr. Merije Chukumerije in an earlier statement.