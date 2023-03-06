Oscar preparations prompt Hollywood street closures

Preparations for the Oscars underway in Hollywood

Preparations for the 95th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood.

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, to accommodate the construction of press risers and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet.

MTA will begin re-routing bus traffic and subway trains will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 11, until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

Between Sunday, March 5, and Oscar Sunday, March 12, additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood starting at 5 p.m.