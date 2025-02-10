Watch CBS News
2 earthquakes strike northeast of San Bernardino

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.0 hit near the San Bernardino area Monday morning.

According to the USGS report, the first earthquake occurred around 9:44 a.m. about three miles northeast of San Bernardino followed by another at 9:48 a.m.

san-bernardino-earthquake.png
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey northeast of San Bernardino.  USGS

A USGS map showed shock waves reached areas of Fontana, Redlands, Highland and Loma Linda. The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map said the impacts were measured between weak and light.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

