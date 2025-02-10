2 earthquakes strike northeast of San Bernardino

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.0 hit near the San Bernardino area Monday morning.

According to the USGS report, the first earthquake occurred around 9:44 a.m. about three miles northeast of San Bernardino followed by another at 9:48 a.m.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey northeast of San Bernardino. USGS

A USGS map showed shock waves reached areas of Fontana, Redlands, Highland and Loma Linda. The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map said the impacts were measured between weak and light.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.