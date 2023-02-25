Powerful winter storm creating the possibility of a weak tornado near Ventura County

The Flash Flood Warning creating the potential for "life-threatening" flooding in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties Friday afternoon has been extended to 2 a.m.

The storm is creating the conditions for a possible water spout or weak tornado at this time.

Between 2-6 inches of rain have already fallen and it is possible that an additional 2-4 inches of rain will fall throughout the night.

People in Thousand Oaks, Camarillo and Moorpark are being asked to hunker down as the storm passes through.

The areas under this warning include Burbank, Griffith Park, Universal City, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Encino, Northridge, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills, Whittier, West Covina, Glendora and San Dimas.

Flash flooding will be limited to locations below snow levels, which fall from 4,500 feet to 3,000 feet, including burn scar areas:

Thousand Oaks

Simi Valley

Santa Barbara

Camarillo

Lompoc

Fillmore

Ojai

Montecito

Santa Ynez

Point Conception

Moorpark

Santa Paula

Carpinteria

Solvang

Vandenberg Air Force Base

Summerland

Isla Vista

Rincon Point

La Conchita