2 Powerball tickets worth nearly $1 million sold at grocery stores in Southern California, jackpot soars to $1.7 billion

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winning ticket matching all six numbers was selected, but there are two residents in Southern California who bought tickets worth nearly $1 million on Wednesday night.

According to the California Lottery website, the next jackpot has grown to $1.7 billion, becoming the third-largest in Powerball's history. That number could continue to soar based on ticket sales.

Even though they didn't take home the grand prize, two residents in Southern California still got lucky. Two tickets matching five numbers were sold at a Stater Bros. market in Riverside and an Albertsons in Bakersfield. The tickets are worth $984,594.

The next drawing for the jackpot is set for Saturday night at 7:59 p.m. PT. Tickets cost $2.

If no ticket matches all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball draw, the jackpot will continue to roll over.