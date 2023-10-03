Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion after no winners Monday

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.2 billion after nobody matched all six numbers in Monday's drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and a Powerball of 5.

Although there were no jackpot winners, one ticket in Delaware and another in Michigan matched the first five numbers to win $1 million each. A ticket sold in New York and another sold in South Carolina also matched the first five numbers and were purchased with the power play bonus, upping the prize for those winners to $2 million.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is the third-largest in Powerball history, leapfrogging the $1.08 billion prize claimed with a single winning ticket sold in California in July 2023. The second-highest jackpot was a $1.586 billion dollar prize split between three winners in California, Florida and Tenessee back in 2016.

The largest prize in Powerball history was a $2.04 billion jackpot in Nov. 2022, with a winning ticket sold in California.

Powerball drawings happen weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, beginning at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Tickets cost $2 each with the option to add a power play for an additional $1 for a chance to increase any prize money won. The power play does not increase a player's chances of winning, which are 1 in 292,201,338 for the jackpot, according to Powerball.

Jackpot winners have the option of receiving a lump sum payment or having their winnings doled out in installments over a period of 30 years. If a single ticket were to match all six balls drawn on Wednesday, a winner who chose the lump sum option would take home an estimated $551.7 million before taxes, according to Powerball.