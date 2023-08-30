Power outage cancels classes at CSULB

A power outage canceled all on-site classes at California State University, Long Beach.

"For those courses affected by the power outage, faculty will communicate with students about how the content in the class session will be delivered," the university tweeted.

The university asked all students and faculty to stay away from the campus because of the outage unless they were living in residence halls.

"...please leave or remain away from campus for your safety due to inoperable elevators, air handling, and other critical systems. All on-site classes as well as those online classes affected by the outage are canceled," the university tweeted.

The power outage started at 5:30 p.m. It was eventually restored at 6:50 p.m. but the campus remained closed through the evening.

"Power is restored, and while the campus remains closed this evening, normal operations will resume tomorrow. The outage was caused by an equipment failure with the electricity utility provider," the university tweeted.