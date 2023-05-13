Postal Service 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive is Saturday

Mail carriers will be picking up more than mail Saturday, May 13, as the day marks the annual food collection event for the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The nationwide, 31st "Stamp out Hunger" drive collects non-perishable donated food left by mailboxes, with the donations going to local food pantries.

The association says the drive's timing for May is crucial, as it's a time when food banks and pantries are often depleted as most donations happen mostly during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

To participate in this year's food drive, leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox Saturday, May 13, 2023 and your letter carrier will do the rest. Protein items with meat, beans and peanut butter are highly requested.

The US Postal Service has collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food in the United States over the last 30 years as a national food drive.