Postal Service resumes mail delivery to Santa Monica street following attacks against carriers

The U.S. Postal Service Wednesday announced that it has resumed delivering mail to a street in Santa Monica after previously canceling deliveries because of multiple physical attacks against its mail carriers.

The agency confirmed that it has resumed deliveries to the 1300 block of 14th Street.

"Conditions on the route will be reviewed continuously to ensure the safety of our employees," the agency said in a statement.

"The Postal Inspection Service is aware of the issues that caused the temporary suspension of delivery and they are in consultation with the Santa Monica Police Department," the statement also read.

Earlier this week, USPS disclosed that it suspended service after three mail carriers were purportedly assaulted on three separate occasions. However, Santa Monica police had only received one report. A carrier who was assaulted in January had declined to press charges.

Santa Monica police and neighbors identified the suspect as 38-year-old Devon Morgan. According to neighbors, Morgan's behavior is often incoherent and angry.

"He walks around with a golf club over his back," neighbor Jim Price told CBSLA Monday. "It's a wood and it's very threatening to people."

Price said that he has called the police on Morgan dozens of times. While Price was arrested, he was often released later. Apart from allegedly assaulting mail carriers, other nearby businesses say he has also harassed their employees.