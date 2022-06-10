Post-election updates will be released Friday

Los Angeles County will offer the first official update to Tuesday's Primary Election results Friday after counting several thousand more mail-in ballots.

As the County Registrar-Recorder continues to receive and verify the ballots, as long as they are postmarked by the June 7 election day. They will be taking those mail-in ballots until June 14.

A considerable number of votes will be added to the already existing results, with several races still in limbo.

The Representative for the 37th Congressional District, formerly held by Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Karen Bass, is still up for grabs, as Sydney Kamlager awaits a challenger in the November 8 general election after securing a spot in the runoff. She will face-off against either Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry or Culver City Mayor Daniel W. Lee, who are separated by a little over 1,000 votes.

Additionally, the special election for the 62nd Assembly District is also undecided, and separated by 1,033 votes, as nonprofit director and businesswoman Tina Simone McKinnor holds the lead over Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are more than 2.7 million ballots still unprocessed statewide.

For other election results on races including Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff and more visit our extensive California Primary coverage.