It's the last day of high heat, with possible rain ahead for Southern California

Heat is leaving Southern California as a chance of rain begins Saturday night and lasts through Tuesday, with the National Weather Service promising a "variety of weather impacts."

The first storm coming to Southern California is going to be what's left of Tropical Storm Rachel, making landfall in northern Baja California. This brings the possibility of rain Saturday night, lasting through Sunday.

CBS LA Next Weather Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno explained that a trailing area of low pressure, pulled down from the Pacific Northwest by the tropical storm, will be sitting off the California coastline on Sunday.

"That rotates through on Monday, keeping the rain chance around all day long on Monday, even into Tuesday morning," Deanno said.

"So, from Saturday night through Tuesday morning, there is an opportunity for rainfall." The highest chances of rain are from 9 a.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to NWS.

This changes temperatures as the region gradually cools. Thursday's high in Costa Mesa reaches 84, Culver City 87, and Newberry Park is down to 90. Fontana is out of the 100's and will reach 98 today, with the valleys in the final day of triple digits.

A coastal flooding advisory, which is in effect now, will remain in place through Tuesday, with every high tide expected to be higher than normal, especially at the south-facing beaches.

Flooding risks are highest on Sunday, with tides likely 1 to 1 ½ feet above astronomical tide charts, according to NWS.

"A variety of weather impacts are expected this week into next week from coastal flooding, high surf, and strong rip currents, to rain and a 10% chance of thunderstorms," the NWS said.