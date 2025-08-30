Watch CBS News
Portion of Angeles Crest Highway reopens after two-year closure due to storm damage

After a two-year closure, a ten-mile stretch of Angeles Crest Highway has officially reopened. 

The section, located just west of Wrightwood, was severely damaged by storms in 2023.

According to Caltrans, repairs cost nearly $8 million and included rebuilding damaged slopes, as well as installing new retaining walls and guardrails. 

Authorities say the reconstruction work has now been completed, restoring full access to the route.

