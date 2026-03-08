Single-car crash in San Fernando Valley leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a single-car crash in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision was reported around 10:11 a.m. in the area of 10502 North Tampa Avenue in Porter Ranch. Investigations revealed that a driver had crashed into a light pole.

First responders pronounced one person dead at the scene. They're yet to be identified publicly.

A total of two others were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. No additional details on their status were immediately made available.

