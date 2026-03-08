Watch CBS News
Single-car crash in San Fernando Valley leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a single-car crash in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision was reported around 10:11 a.m. in the area of 10502 North Tampa Avenue in Porter Ranch. Investigations revealed that a driver had crashed into a light pole.

First responders pronounced one person dead at the scene. They're yet to be identified publicly.

A total of two others were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. No additional details on their status were immediately made available.

No additional details were immediately made available.

