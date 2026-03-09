23-year-old Los Angeles man faces DUI charges for deadly crash in Porter Ranch

A 23-year-old man faces DUI charges for a crash over the weekend in Porter Ranch, that killed one person and injured two others, according to Los Angeles police.

The crash happened Sunday morning at around 10 p.m., when police say that a 2015 Acura was driving at a high rate of speed on Tampa Avenue, south of Tunney Street, according to a news release from LAPD. Investigators say that the driver lost control of the car, ran off the roadway and collided with a tri light and private property.

"The force of the collision caused one of the passengers to sustain fatal injuries and a second passenger to sustain moderate injuries," the LAPD release said.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, has not yet been identified.

"The driver suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment," the release said.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Northridge resident Ernesto Ramos. Police said that he remains at the hospital under police custody and faces charges upon his release.

They did not provide an exact list of what charges Ramos could face, but noted potential for driving under the influence in their release.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact LAPD's West Valley Traffic Division Investigator Takishita at (818) 644-8116.