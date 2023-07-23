Port of Los Angeles hosts first ever Sail Grand Prix

The Port of Los Angeles on Saturday hosted the first ever Sail Grand Prix, part of a massive world tour featuring hydrofoiling sailboats.

"The Port of L.A.'s Outer Harbor is well known by kitefoilers for its windy conditions and flat water," said sailing legend Jimmy Spithill, who is the CEO and driver for the United States SailGP team, in a statement. "It's going to be incredible for L.A. fans to experience the next level of racing with our F50s flying and maneuvering on such a tight track."

According to officials with Sail Grand Prix, the event is "the world's most exciting racing on water," which "features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe."

Athletes representing different countries raced identical F50 - 50-foot catamarans that were equipped with 80-foot wingsails used to fly over the water at speeds over 60 miles per hour.

"We are excited to welcome SailGP to the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker in a statement. "Our Outer Harbor is known for its consistent wind conditions - particularly for smaller sailing crafts and windsurfers. This location will make for a challenging, exciting competition, and the wide variety of local restaurants and waterfront activities will make the experience memorable for visiting SailGP race fans."

Ten national teams were represented in the race, including:

the United States,

Australia,

Canada,



Denmark,

France,

Germany,

Great Britain,

New Zealand,

Spain,

Switzerland.

The stop in Los Angeles is the second of four for the Sail Grand Prix season, beginning Saturday and continuing on Sunday.