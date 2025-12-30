Porsche driver wanted for South LA hit-and-run death was found in Georgia, LAPD announce her arrest

The woman wanted on suspicion of a mid-summer fatal hit-and-run that left a 25-year-old man dead after her Porsche Panamera allegedly T-boned his vehicle on a South Los Angeles roadway is in custody, police said.

Cierra Danae Whitaker, 24, was found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, and was brought back to California. LAPD South Traffic Detective III, Ryan Moren, said during a news conference announcing her arrest that after the fatal collision, and after Whitaker fled the scene, she was spotted in Las Vegas and in Georgia.

"Working with the FBI, our fugitive task force, and the Atlanta PD, we were able to narrow it down to a certain specific neighborhood, and ultimately to a residence where she was staying," Moreno said.

On the day she was arrested in Atlanta, Moreno said she tried to avoid capture by hiding in an attic.

Cierra Danae Whitaker and passengers are taking items from inside the Porsche Panamera following the July 5 fatal collision with another vehicle. KCAL News

Emerson Noel Escobar Gonzalez, 25, was killed instantly on July 5 by the collision with the white Porsche as he was turning left on Figueroa Street.

Moreno said it is believed that the Porsche was driving between 90 to 100 mph on Figueroa, where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. Video taken from bystanders at the scene shows several women getting out of the Porsche after the collision and taking items from inside their car and the trunk, then walking off.

"It's kind of sad when you see this video because we believe Emerson was killed instantly, and there was zero concern at all for this guy," Moreno said in an earlier statement. "Sadly, they begin walking away from the scene, as the individual continues to film them, telling them to stop, stay at the scene and do the right thing -- and at that point the suspect driver becomes confrontational with them."

Earlier this year, Detectives released video and images of Whitaker from the scene and offered a $50,000 reward for information.