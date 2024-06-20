Watch CBS News
Popular Irish pub in Fairfax District forced to close for months after fire

By Danielle Radin

A popular Irish pub has been forced to close its doors for months after a fire tore through the business Thursday. 

In the Fairfax District, family-owned Molly Malone's Irish Pub has been a staple of the neighborhood for the last 57 years. 

"I was sitting at home minding my own business and next I got a call from the neighbors saying Molly's is on fire," said owner Damian Hanlon. 

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in 20 minutes and there were no injuries, but the building sustained significant damage. Exposed wires near the front door and piles of wood sat outside the establishment as Hanlon assessed the destruction left behind from the blaze. 

"Everything here has sentimental value," said Hanlon. 

He said the plan is to contact the insurance company for the business and rebuild the pub, which will take months. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 9:26 PM PDT

