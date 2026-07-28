Man dies after being struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers in Pomona, police say

A man died in Pomona on Monday night after he was allegedly struck by two hit-and-run drivers, according to police.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Rebecca Street, west of Mission Boulevard, Pomona Police Department officers told CBS LA.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, an unidentified man, down in the roadway. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police say that the man was possibly struck by two different vehicles, both of which left the scene. They were described as a black SUV and a white sedan, but no further information was provided.

Pomona PD investigators said that they were searching for surveillance video from businesses in the area where the crash occurred.