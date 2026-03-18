LA County crews rescue man from 15-foot hole at Pomona construction site

Los Angeles County firefighters rescued a man who had fallen into a 15-foot hole at a Pomona construction site on Wednesday afternoon.

They were called to the 1800 block of Gillette Road after learning that someone had fallen into a hole at around 1:15 p.m., firefighters told CBS LA.

Crews said that the man had gotten trapped inside the hole and required rescue.

SkyCal was overhead as LACoFD's Heavy Rescue unit used a hoist to pull the man out of the hole at around 3:20 p.m.

It's unclear if the man suffered any injuries when he fell into the hole. It's also unclear if the man was connected to the construction site.

The urgency of the rescue was heightened by the sweltering heat still lingering over Los Angeles County in the midst of an uncharacteristic winter heat wave, which broke records on Tuesday.