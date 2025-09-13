Watch CBS News
Pomona apartment building fire displaces 15, destroys multiple units

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner,
Alys Martinez

KCAL News

Several families woke up to a frightening situation in Pomona overnight when a fire tore through an apartment building, leaving many displaced without their homes.

The blaze was reported around 2:05 a.m. at an apartment complex at 707 N East End Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The 28-unit building had heavy, extensive flames burning through its roof.

All residents were successfully evacuated, and no injuries were reported, including to pets. 

A total of five units were destroyed, authorities said, leaving 15 people displaced.

Resident Gabriella Vasquez said she was woken up to a knock on the door, and her living room was on fire by the time she had to evacuate. 

"I had to jump the windows," she said. "I had to grab my dad, my husband, my daughter, and we went out."

As of Saturday morning, no cause has been identified.

Austin Turner

