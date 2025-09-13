Pomona apartment building fire displaces 15, destroys multiple units

Several families woke up to a frightening situation in Pomona overnight when a fire tore through an apartment building, leaving many displaced without their homes.

The blaze was reported around 2:05 a.m. at an apartment complex at 707 N East End Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The 28-unit building had heavy, extensive flames burning through its roof.

All residents were successfully evacuated, and no injuries were reported, including to pets.

A total of five units were destroyed, authorities said, leaving 15 people displaced.

Resident Gabriella Vasquez said she was woken up to a knock on the door, and her living room was on fire by the time she had to evacuate.

"I had to jump the windows," she said. "I had to grab my dad, my husband, my daughter, and we went out."

As of Saturday morning, no cause has been identified.