Long Beach high school student shot blocks away from campus

A Poly High School student was shot a few blocks from the campus in Long Beach on Thursday morning, district officials say.

A spokesperson for the Long Beach Unified School District said around 8:18 a.m., a student was involved in a shooting off campus near Long Beach Boulevard and 17th Street.

After the shooting, the student arrived on campus and immediately received help from staff. The student's parents and police were contacted, and they were taken to the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the student and his family as they focus on recovery," the spokesperson said.

The condition of the student remains unknown.

The spokesperson said the Long Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. As a precaution, the LBUSD School Safety maintained an increased presence on campus.