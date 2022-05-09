Watch CBS News
Poll: UC, Cal State University unaffordable to 77% of Californians

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

University of California and Cal State University are now considered unaffordable by a majority of Californians, according to the findings of a new poll.

The results of the April 2022 California Opinion Surveys found that even though 77% of Californians strongly value higher education, they have serious concerns about affordability, and how far a four-year degree will get them.

According to the poll, 60% of Californians believe UC schools — such as UCLA, UC San Diego, and UC Irvine — are not affordable. But strikingly, a majority of Californians also believe the more economic college choice in the Golden State, Cal State universities, are also unaffordable at 55%.

The poll also found that 63% of Californians believe that a four-year degree is no longer enough for a successful and profitable career — "many pathways" are needed. One of those pathways could conceivably include time at a community college, skills training center, vocational school, or technical education school, with 84% of Californians agreeing that degrees and certificates from these institutions are valuable.

The poll was conducted by interviewing 1,200 California adults between April 7-18.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 12:01 PM

