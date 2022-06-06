Poll: LA Mayoral race heading to runoff between Rep. Karen Bass, Rick Caruso

With the California Primary Election deadline just days away, the race for LA Mayor is narrowing down to two candidates.

Los Angeles, CA - July 15: Congresswoman Karen Bass talks about the expanded Child Tax Credit at a press conference held at Barrio Action Youth and Family Center on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA.) and local billionaire developer Rick Caruso appear to be headed towards a November runoff, according to a poll by UC Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

Bass, who has been criticized by Caruso and other opponents for her association with former longtime Los Angeles County and City leader Mark Ridley-Thomas who was indicted last year on federal corruption charges, holds a small edge over Caruso, according to the LA Times.

Bass is getting most of her support from women and white liberals, according to the publication.

Bass had support from 38% of voters who are expected to fill out their ballot come November. Meanwhile, Caruso had 32%.

There's no question that Caruso, who was previously the chair of USC's Board of Trustees for four years before stepping down after announcing his candidacy for the mayoral race, has spent the most money in campaign advertisements.

This past week, a lot of celebrities and fellow businessmen have vouched for Caruso, including Elon Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian and singer Katy Perry.

Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like Rick Caruso running for mayor. He’s awesome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2022

RICK CARUSO FTW ❗️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 5, 2022

But now Caruso is starting to gain more support from Black and Latino men than Bass is, according to the LA Times.

However, Bass has also gained support from some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Jennifer Garner and filmmaker J.J. Abrams, among others, according to Deadline.com.

LA City Councilman Kevin de Leon is still in the race but is far behind Bass and Caruso.

The race to become LA's next mayor is likely going to be deadlocked until the November general election comes around.