Police to remain vigilant amid protests over Roe v. Wade reversal, LAPD Chief Moore says

On Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore released a statement regarding protests against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to the release, law enforcement has been made aware of an extremist groups calling for a "Night of Rage" starting Friday at 8 p.m. aimed at reproductive and family advocacy groups, federal courthouses, faith-based organizations and houses of worship.

"The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is working closely with our Federal, State and local partners to assess and identify any potential threats related to this group and any other groups that may attempt to harm the public," the release stated.

The release also stated that officials have so far not identified any specific or credible threats to any specific organizations in the city.

"The LAPD will remain vigilant to ensure the safety of all faith-based institutions and those who worship within them are protected. We will continue our outreach and information sharing on this sensitive issue with our faith-based stakeholders and we ask that you remain alert to any suspicious activity occurring at your churches and report it to your local enforcement partners immediately," the statement said.