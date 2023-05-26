Police task force shoots at narcotics suspect in South LA

An interagency task force working with the Department of Homeland Security opened fire on a suspect in South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Alameda and Nadau Streets when officers encountered the suspects driving a black car.

LA IMPACT or the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force said they were working on a narcotics investigation with DHS in the events leading up to the shooting.

The officer struck the black car but did not hit any of the suspects. KCAL News

All of the suspects were apprehended and the rounds struck the vehicle on the rear passenger side. Neither the suspects nor the law enforcement agents involved in the case were harmed.

The task force was also involved in a pursuit of an apparent fentanyl dealer yesterday. The suspect, in that case, was also apprehended.