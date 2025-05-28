Police shoot at, take robbery suspect into custody at Los Angeles doughnut shop

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot at a suspected robber at a Doughnut shop in the Harvard Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The robbery was reported at about 3:21 a.m. at the Winchell's Donut House located at the 1600 block South Western Avenue, police said.

After officers arrived at the scene, they opened fire on the suspect. The LAPD later clarified on X that the suspect was not hit by gunfire, but was tased by officers.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

A weapon was found near a U-Haul store close to the scene, police said.

As of 6:30 a.m., no details about the alleged robbery were released by authorities.

A Winchell's worker, Gavino Garcia, told KCAL News that a man entered the store and demanded money from him and a female coworker. Garcia claims that the suspect pistol-whipped the woman before running off with money from the cash register. Her condition wasn't immediately made clear.