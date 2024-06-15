Police shoot and kill woman who allegedly had a knife in Panorama City

Los Angeles police shot and killed a woman who was allegedly armed with a knife in Panorama City on Saturday.

Mission Division officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard upon learning of a person who was armed with a knife and threatening their family members, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival they encountered the suspect, an unidentified woman, and told her to drop the knife and surrender. When she did not comply with their commands they allegedly used a taser and eventually opened fire.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics where she later died, police said.

Investigators recovered a knife at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, questioned the shooting, which he called a "slaying" later Saturday.

"The LAPD slaying of a Panorama City woman demands a fast track investigation and possible charges against the officers involved in the slaying," a statement said. "The LAPD again repeatedly uses deadly force in dubious situations that may not pose a life and death threat to officers or others. The Panorama City slaying is another possible example of that."

He also called for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to conduct a "quick, fast, and thorough investigation" to determine if the use of force was uncalled for.