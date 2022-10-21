Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using job offers for catering business

Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business.

Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment.

Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez.

"We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted while she was going to an apartment, which she thought, believed, was an office and she was meeting a potential employer who owned this churro catering business," said RPD Officer Ryan Railsback.

Meza Iniguez is reported to own at least one business, Billions Mobile Inc., that also operates as Cali Catering and Churros-n-Cream Catering. They're hoping that any potentially additional victims who applied for jobs with these companies will come forward.

"Sexual assault detectives learned of a similar investigation that had occurred just a couple weeks prior in early August," Railsback said, noting that the reported assault happened at the same location on Main Street.

As a result, Meza Iniguez was arrested for sexual assault last week, but was released on $55,000 bail.

Upon request for comment, none of Iniguez's businesses were available.

Police said this instance is a stark reminder for people to be ultra aware of where they meet people, especially those they don't know.

"If you're going to meet a potential employer and it's not at their business and it's somewhere away from that, especially at a a home, that should raise some red flags," Railsback said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation and arrest are urged to contact Detective Edward Vazquez at (951) 353-7136.