Police seek public's help identifying east Hollywood hit-and-run suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run motorist who injured another driver in the east Hollywood area late last year.

Police released video of the incident, which was reported on Dec. 23, 2021, at around 11 a.m., near Santa Monica Boulevard and Heliotrope Drive, according to authorities.

"The driver of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck became involved in a traffic collision with a 2007 Honda Accord when negotiating a U-turn," police said in a statement. The Honda driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford pickup was described as late 50s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds, with black hair. The extended cab pickup truck was white with blue colored racing stripes.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available from the city of LA for information that helps solve the crime.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.