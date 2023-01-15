Police seek man who allegedly trespassed into Beverly Hills home

Authorities released photos of a man who they believe trespassed into a home in Beverly Hills Sunday.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Laurel Way, in what was initially thought to be a residential burglary, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported.

At some point during their investigation, the call was downgraded from a burglary to a trespass. No one was apprehended, after a lengthy search with "heavy police presence," according to a police statement.

The department then released what appears to be surveillance photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 310-550-4951.