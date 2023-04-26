Police searching for Vietnam veteran that went missing in West Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a Vietnam veteran that went missing after visiting the Veteran's Affairs Hospital in West Los Angeles.

The veteran also has dementia and is also missing a leg. According to police, Frank Charles Rand was last seen waiting for his ride after leaving the hospital at about 2:00 p.m. on April 25.

LAPD

Police described Rand as a Black 81-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. The photo provided by police depicted Rand with a bald head.

He is about 5-feet-9-inches and weighs about 120 pounds. Frank was wearing a gray sweatshirt, green pajamas, black beans and a blue puffy jack when he was last seen. He was also last seen in a wheelchair.

Frank Rand Charles served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart. LAPD

Police believe that he may not know his way home because of his dementia.

The detective leading the case said he served in the United States Air Force and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the department's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers via their hotline at (800) 222-8477 or on their website.