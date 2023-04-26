Police searching for Vietnam veteran that went missing in West Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a Vietnam veteran that went missing after visiting the Veteran's Affairs Hospital in West Los Angeles.
The veteran also has dementia and is also missing a leg. According to police, Frank Charles Rand was last seen waiting for his ride after leaving the hospital at about 2:00 p.m. on April 25.
Police described Rand as a Black 81-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. The photo provided by police depicted Rand with a bald head.
He is about 5-feet-9-inches and weighs about 120 pounds. Frank was wearing a gray sweatshirt, green pajamas, black beans and a blue puffy jack when he was last seen. He was also last seen in a wheelchair.
Police believe that he may not know his way home because of his dementia.
The detective leading the case said he served in the United States Air Force and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the department's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers via their hotline at (800) 222-8477 or on their website.
