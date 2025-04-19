Watch CBS News
Police searching for three suspects who violently robbed person of watch in Beverly Hills

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed someone of their watch outside of a Beverly Hills jewelry store on Saturday. 

It happened at around 4:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. SkyCal flew over the scene, where officers could be seen speaking with people outside of Victorian Rose, a clothing and jewelry store. 

Police say that the suspects, all of which were wearing dark clothing and face masks, used bodily force to take the victim's watch before fleeing the scene. They were last seen heading towards Wilshire Boulevard in a black sedan. 

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident but police did not know if they required hospitalization. 

No further information was provided. 

